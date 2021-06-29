The Truth About Shailene Woodley & Miles Teller's Close Relationship

Unlike their characters in the Divergent series, Shailene Woodley, 29, and Miles Teller, 34, did not get off to the same rocky start. In fact, while Tris and Peter were almost always at odds with each other, the two actors playing the parts are reportedly the best of pals.
The pair have gotten along swimmingly ever since they first met in 2012 and they're still incredibly close friends a decade later. And while the two did spark dating rumors at one point, the jury is still out on that one. Keep scrolling to find out more!