The Truth About Shailene Woodley & Miles Teller's Close Relationship

Shailene and Miles first met on the set of The Spectacular Now, where they played love interests Aimee Finicky and Sutter Keely. Their onscreen romance captivated the public and, while their powerful chemistry was undeniable, the pair also forged a strong bond off-camera.

According to MTV, Shailene felt that Miles was the perfect Sutter to her Aimee.

“It felt right. It was one of those moments where you instinctively know [that] it has to be this person.”

The pair formed an instant connection and would later gush about one another in interviews.

"As actors, Shailene and I match up well together because we have similar styles in that we do everything very honestly. We're not very showy actors, and I think our technique is just to be very present," Miles told Indiewire in 2013.