The Reason Intermittent Fasting Doesn't Work

According to Scher, the TRE group in Lowe's study was only given a time interval in which to eat but didn't receive any coaching regarding calorie intake, how to choose nutrient-rich food, and how much to eat. By testing equal calorie diets for both groups, the study eliminated TRE primary benefit, which is to provide "an effective means of reducing daily calories," said Scher.

As he pointed out, what the study actually proved "is that 16 hours of TRE starting at 8 pm, with no control for diet quality and no reduction in calories, does not lead to weight loss or metabolic benefits for the majority of people."

Nevertheless, this doesn't mean that intermittent fasting can't help with weight loss at all, Scher argued.

"It’s true that fasting, even as short as 16 hours, will trigger hunger and cravings in some people, leading to increased snacking, more overall calories, and worse food quality."

"But for those who can fast, reduce their overall calories, and continue to eat nutritious food that doesn’t cause insulin and glucose 'spikes,' it is likely another story," Scher noted in his article.