Scroll for the photos. Jamie Lynn is now front-page news for breaking her silence on 39-year-old sister Britney's recent court appearance. The Grammy winner's sibling has been backing the "Toxic" singer, also slamming suggestions she's been profiting off her sister's $59 million fortune as she confirms she's been paying her own bills since she was 10.

The photos, low-key, showed Jamie Lynn home and posing between two white doors as she flaunted her toned legs in only a dark shirt, also standing barefoot.