Britney Spears Flexes On The Treadmill In Cropped Tee

Britney Spears
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is getting her workout game on even if she's on vacation. The 39-year-old pop princess made weekend headlines for jetting out to Hawaii after her headline-making and 24-minute court appeal as she continues to battle father Jamie Spears, with today seeing the "Toxic" hit-maker appear on boyfriend Sam Asghari's Instagram. The personal trainer, who has been dating Spears since 2016, shared a joint workout moment, one seeing Grammy winner Britney big-time flex her muscles while on the treadmill. Check it out below.

Workout Game Strong

Scroll for the video. Britney, who made headlines this year for saying she wants to get into "shape," was seen burning her calories and having fun as she kept up a steady pace on a treadmill while in an indoor gym. The blonde, showcasing her famous legs in sporty dark shorts, wore a skimpy white cropped tee, socks, and sneakers, with Sam doing the honors as he filmed the whole thing in selfie mode and via a mirror.

See it below.

Scroll For The Video

Iranian Sam, clad in a gray workout tank, flexed his bodybuilder muscles, with Britney echoing him as she struck a joking muscle flaunt. "Team flex over here," Sam wrote, with the video clocking over 60,000 views in just 15 minutes.

Headlines may have seen Spears encouraging health and fitness and she vows she's happy this year, but it all came crashing down after her video-streamed court appearance last week. Spears admitted that she'd been lying about being okay for her 30.5 million Instagram followers. See the details after the video.

Lied About Being O.K.

The singer, who called her 2008-commenced conservatorship "abusive" as she alleges her team has been forcing her to keep in an IUD as she herself wishes to marry Sam and have children, opened up after the appearance. Taking to Instagram, Britney told fans:

"I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me."

"Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped …," she added. More photos below.

Wants A Baby With Sam

Britney, who is a mom to 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline, had told the judge she is keen to become a mother for the third time.

“I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now under the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby."

Britney and Sam reside together in the singer's L.A. mansion. Shortly before heading to Hawaii, Sam made headlines for sporting a #FreeBritney shirt.

