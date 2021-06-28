Britney Spears Flexes On The Treadmill In Cropped Tee

Britney Spears is getting her workout game on even if she's on vacation. The 39-year-old pop princess made weekend headlines for jetting out to Hawaii after her headline-making and 24-minute court appeal as she continues to battle father Jamie Spears, with today seeing the "Toxic" hit-maker appear on boyfriend Sam Asghari's Instagram. The personal trainer, who has been dating Spears since 2016, shared a joint workout moment, one seeing Grammy winner Britney big-time flex her muscles while on the treadmill. Check it out below.