Britney Spears Flexes On The Treadmill In Cropped Tee

Scroll for the video. Britney, who made headlines this year for saying she wants to get into "shape," was seen burning her calories and having fun as she kept up a steady pace on a treadmill while in an indoor gym. The blonde, showcasing her famous legs in sporty dark shorts, wore a skimpy white cropped tee, socks, and sneakers, with Sam doing the honors as he filmed the whole thing in selfie mode and via a mirror.

See it below.