Christina Milian Impresses Fans With Swimsuit Snap-Back

Christina Milian smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Christina Milian didn't seem out to have her sensational snap-back body take center stage today, but the 39-year-old now sees her Instagram comments topped by reactions to her post-baby shape. On Monday, the "Dip It Low" hit-maker updated with a TikTok repost showing family fun and plenty of pool splashing with eldest daughter Violet, also including partner Matt Pokora and the couple's January 2020-born son Isaiah. Christina, who lifted up her middle child towards the end of the video, is getting asked how she "look like that" after giving birth. See why below.

Family Time

Christina Milian with a stroller indoors
ChristinaMilian/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Christina, who shares Violet with ex and rapper The Dream, had posted a candid video, one showing her current family enjoying precious together time together. The Savage X Fenty ambassador was seen swimming up to the surface of an indoor and night-lit pool while in a thin-strapped and floral pattern swimsuit.

Christina, who regularly comes stuffing herself with donuts from her Beignet Box donuts truck, then swam up to the camera while holding Isaiah, adding a: "WHAAAAT" in caps.

See The Video Below

Playing Monica's "Everytime The Beat Drop," Milian took to her caption writing: "It gets silly sometimes..maybe most of the time" with a wink face. A #reels and #familytime were added as the original TikTok came with the singer writing: "What's wrong with us? LOL."

Leading the way in the comments with her string of heart emoji is 42-year-old former Dancing With the Stars face Jeannie Mai. Others, however, seemed to be eyeng up Christina's super-toned figure. "If snap back was a person," one fan wrote. See more photos after the video.

Scroll For More Photos

Christina Milian holding her baby
ChristinaMilian/Instagram

Christina, now boasting her own Really Truly Maybe reality show as she juggles a stroller partnership, her Fashion Nova ambassador status, Savage X Fenty gig, and donuts trucks with her motherhood, was also asked: "How you look like that and you just gave birth."

Christina introduced youngest Kenna in April 2021, welcoming her baby "into the world" and saying: "What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived!" Milian celebrated being a "party of 5" as her family grows. More photos below.

Working From Home Is Working Out

Shortly after welcoming baby #3, the 2000s pop face opened up, stating:

"Work-wise, things have been good. I got to do a lot from home... and had more hours at home to spend time with my daughter. I have no choice but to figure out the homework! I had no choice — you’re locked in!"

Referencing the global pandemic, the "Am to PM" singer added: "It was a good year; I can’t complain at all. We took the best out of it, and were as safe as we possibly could [be]."

