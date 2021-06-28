Megan Fox Celebrates Bisexuality With Poolside PRIDE Announcement

Megan Fox is proudly stating that she's been "putting the B in LGBTQIA" for longer than some gen-z-ers have been alive. The Transformers actress is fresh from a headline-making Instagram update celebrating PRIDE, with the post also marking the 35-year-old's own sexual orientation. Posting over the weekend, the mom of three shared poolside selfies and a special rainbow PRIDE manicure, raking in the likes and the compliments as celebrities from Miley Cyrus to Halle Berry also join in to mark the month. Check it out below.