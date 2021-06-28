Megan Fox Celebrates Bisexuality With Poolside PRIDE Announcement

Trending Stories
Megan Fox smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Megan Fox is proudly stating that she's been "putting the B in LGBTQIA" for longer than some gen-z-ers have been alive. The Transformers actress is fresh from a headline-making Instagram update celebrating PRIDE, with the post also marking the 35-year-old's own sexual orientation. Posting over the weekend, the mom of three shared poolside selfies and a special rainbow PRIDE manicure, raking in the likes and the compliments as celebrities from Miley Cyrus to Halle Berry also join in to mark the month. Check it out below.

Standing For The 'B'

Megan Fox on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

Scroll for the photos. Megan, currently in a relationship with "RAP DEVIL" star Machine Gun Kelly and in the midst of her divorce from 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, posted opening close up, on a striped lounger cushion, and delivering a sultry and direct gaze while peeping a strappy blue top, stone accent necklace, and the big manicure to come.

A swipe right showed Megan's hand hovering over sunny pool waters, with the brunette seen showing off pink, blue, orange, and yellow-tipped nails.

See The Photos Below

Megan and her good looks returned in the final image, one seeing the blue-eyed beauty lying on her back for a gorgeous selfie as she held a hand up to her head, once again showcasing the PRIDE manicure.

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," Megan wrote, also tagging progressive political group Move On and Into Action's meme page. Over 2.6 million likes have been left, including one from YouTuber Tana Mongeau, known for her relationships with both Bella Thorne and Jake Paul. Swipe below for the full gallery - scroll for more photos.

Scroll For More Photos

Megan first revealed her bisexuality via an Olivia Wilde crush admission back in 2008, telling GQ:

"I'm not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes," and adding: "I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl."

One year later and speaking to Esquire, the actress stated: "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society, I have no question in my mind about being bisexual." More photos below.

Machine Gun Kelly Romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at an event
Gettyimages | Rich Fury

Megan continues to make headlines for her steamy romance with Ohio-born rapper MGK, most recently finding herself photographed attending a Yunglud concert with her beau.

The actress is not yet divorced from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares children Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Megan and Brian's relationship and marriage was a long-term one since their 2010 knot-tie. They split ten years later, with Austin Green having since made headlines for his non-romantic dealings with former teen bride Courtney Stodden.

