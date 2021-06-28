This Is How Michael Phelps Lost His Fortune

Retired American swimmer Michael Phelps is still worth approximately $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, but he undoubtedly lost a significant amount of his fortune after a 2009 photograph showed him using a marijuana pipe.

As reported by The New York Times, the photograph led to Phelps' suspension from competition for three months and the loss of his Kellogg's sponsorship.

USA Swimming publicly chastized Phelps' behavior when announcing the suspension.

Elsewhere, Susanne Norwitz, a spokeswoman for Kellogg's, said Phelps' "behavior" did not align with the company's image.