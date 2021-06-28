Mavs Could Form Fearsome Foursome Of DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

Trending Stories
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the market in the 2021 offseason. Luka Doncic may have blossomed into a legitimate superstar in the 2020-21 NBA season, but they obviously need more star power around him in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

If they want to keep Doncic happy and convince him to sign a massive contract extension, the Mavericks should do everything they can to acquire quality players that could help him carry the team next year.

Mark Cuban Acknowledges Mavericks' Need Of A 'Second Scorer'

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis bump body after a successful play
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

In the past months, rumors are swirling that the Mavericks are planning to use Kristaps Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their roster this summer. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denied the trade speculations, saying that they still view Porzingis as part of their long-term plan. However, in an interview with Diamond Leung of The Athletic, Cuban admitted that the Mavericks need to find a "second scorer" who would ease the burdens on Doncic's shoulders on the offensive end of the floor.

Potential Offseason Targets For Mavericks - DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry high-fives DeMar DeRozan
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

In the league where superteam is becoming a trend, there's no such thing as too many superstars. According to Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated, the Mavericks should consider holding the reunion of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in Dallas in the 2021 offseason.

"It probably doesn’t hurt the Mavs’ chances any that DeRozan is a Nike athlete, and Nico Harrison just left Nike to become the Mavs’ new president and general manager," Trigg wrote. "If Dallas can get DeRozan in the door, he has a good enough relationship with Lowry to where he could potentially persuade him to come to Dallas as well."

How The Mavericks Could Land Both DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry?

Both DeRozan and Lowry are set to become unrestricted free agents in the 2021 offseason. With the strong bond that they built during their time together with the Toronto Raptors, it wouldn't really be a surprise if they decide to reunite this summer.

Signing both DeRozan and Lowry is possible for the Mavericks, but it won't be easy. First, they would be needing to renounce all their incoming free agents. If the two veterans won't agree to take a pay cut, the Raptors would at least have to engage in one sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors or the San Antonio Spurs.

Mavericks Create 'Big 4' In Dallas

Holding the reunion of DeRozan and Lowry in Dallas would be worth exploring for the Mavericks. DeRozan and Lowry may no longer fit the timeline of Doncic, but they would in no doubt make the Mavericks a more competitive team in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

DeRozan and Lowry would give the Mavericks two very reliable scoring options and decent playmakers who are battled-tested in the playoffs. If they mesh well with Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks would create a fearsome foursome in Dallas next year.

