Mavs Could Form Fearsome Foursome Of DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the market in the 2021 offseason. Luka Doncic may have blossomed into a legitimate superstar in the 2020-21 NBA season, but they obviously need more star power around him in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

If they want to keep Doncic happy and convince him to sign a massive contract extension, the Mavericks should do everything they can to acquire quality players that could help him carry the team next year.