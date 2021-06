The Boston Celtics are expected to find a new starting point guard in the 2021 offseason. Trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford may have addressed the Celtics' need for a defensive-minded big man, but it left a huge hole in their backcourt.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Celtics are expected to start their search for a new floor general that would help Jayson Tatum carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.