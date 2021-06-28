NBA Rumors: Pelicans Willing To Trade Brandon Ingram For Damian Lillard, Per 'Scoop B'

Since they got eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. The trade speculations surrounding the face of the franchise worsened when the Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups as their next head coach.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Trail Blazers' recent hiring of Billups and their inability to build a legitimate title contender may force Lillard to demand a trade this summer.