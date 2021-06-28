Sharon Stone, 63, Wows In Yellow Bikini

Sharon Stone is receiving mighty high praise after stunning fans in a yellow bikini as she wishes everyone a "happy summer." The 63-year-old actress had her Instagram followers big-time acknowledging that age is but a number this weekend, posting a carefree and no-makeup poolside shot, one quickly bringing in the comments at the Basic Instinct star chilled with her dog. Sharon, who shot to fame as Hollywood's on-screen femme fatale in the '90s, was working her 2021 magic, even gaining celebrity attention. Check it out below.