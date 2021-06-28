Trending Stories
Sharon Stone, 63, Wows In Yellow Bikini

Sharon Stone smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Sharon Stone is receiving mighty high praise after stunning fans in a yellow bikini as she wishes everyone a "happy summer." The 63-year-old actress had her Instagram followers big-time acknowledging that age is but a number this weekend, posting a carefree and no-makeup poolside shot, one quickly bringing in the comments at the Basic Instinct star chilled with her dog. Sharon, who shot to fame as Hollywood's on-screen femme fatale in the '90s, was working her 2021 magic, even gaining celebrity attention. Check it out below.

Looking Good As Ever

Sharon Stone in floor-length dress
Gettyimages | Rich Polk

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Sharon causes a buzz with her September 2020 reveal that she never thought of herself as "sexy." The actress, who has held a sex symbol status since her modeling days and Basic Instinct movie, had posed home in L.A., on a sunny deck, and near floor-to-ceiling glass windows as she soaked up the sun in a classic-cut and bright yellow bikini.

Raising both arms up and sending out a big smile, Sharon wrote: "Happy summer."

See The Photo Below

The age-defying star, who avoids caffeine, sofa, alcohol, and processed foods, was left over 146,000 likes in 24 hours, with a fair few famous faces dropping by in the comments section. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, leads the comments with her long string of star emoji, with 50-year-old talk show queen Kelly Ripa also leaving a like.

A big wave was also sent from luxury clothing designer Vera Wang, with actress Jamie Lee Curtis writing: OK...JUST...WOW." More photos after the snap.

Dishing Beauty Secrets

Sharon Stone smiles in blazer and glasses
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Sharon has been reframing the narrative, stating that she doesn't want to be an "ageless beauty." She told Shape: “I want to be a woman who is the best I can be at my age," adding: "This idea that being youthful is the only thing that’s beautiful or attractive simply isn’t true."

The actress, who does go high-end with her love of pricey La Mer skincare, is, however, also a fan of cult moisturizer Weleda Skin Food, retailing for under $20 on Amazon. Scroll for more photos.

Hope In A Jar

Speaking to Allure, Sharon revealed the one holy grail product passed on by her mother.

“My mom was an Avon lady, and she gave me a jar of Avon Rich Moisture Cream,” Stone dished. “She said, ‘Put this on morning and night and you’ll thank me for the rest of your life.’” 50 years later, the blonde is still thanking her mother. “I’m still thanking her. It makes my skin look plumper and more radiant."

Stone adds to the pile of age-defying Hollywood faces, not limited to Jane Fonda, 83, Salma Hayek, 54, and Jennifer Aniston, 52.

