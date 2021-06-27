Kawhi Leonard 'Unhappy' With LA Clippers Medical Staff For Poor Handling Of Injury, Says Skip Bayless

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently facing a huge dilemma in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. After an 84-80 victory on Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns are only one win away from eliminating the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals and making their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1993.

The Clippers are expected to do everything they can to extend the series but it won't be easy as their best player, Kawhi Leonard, is reportedly unlikely to rejoin the team when they face the Suns in Game 5 on Monday night.