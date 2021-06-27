Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Kings For Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III & No. 9 Pick

Ben Simmons making plays for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Philadephia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the players who are highly expected to be traded in the 2021 offseason. After taking most of the blame for their second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons and the Sixers are heading into an inevitable divorce this summer.

Despite his disappointing performance in the postseason, several teams are still expected to express a strong interest in adding the former No.1 overall pick to their roster this summer.

Dark-Horse Trade Destination For Ben Simmons - Sacramento Kings

Ben Simmons gives signal for a specific play
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Simmons is the Sacramento Kings. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report came up with an interesting trade idea that would enable the Kings to acquire Simmons from the Sixers in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Kings would be sending a package that includes Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons. If the trade becomes a reality, Buckley believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Ben Simmons Boosts Kings' Offense

Ben Simmons preparing to attack the basket
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Taking a chance on Simmons would make a lot of sense for a mediocre team like the Kings. As Buckley noted, adding Simmons to their core would allow Coach Luke Walton to execute the run-and-gun offense next season.

"Kings coach Luke Walton gives his club the run-and-gun green light, and Simmons will do the running if his teammates do the gunning," Buckley wrote. "His drive-and-kick dimes and transition deliveries could pile up points in a hurry, as De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and Terence Davis all shot better than 39 percent on catch-and-shoot triples. Simmons could then work two-man magic with Fox as a screen-setter and off-ball cutter."

Kings Get Solid Two-Way Contributor

Simmons would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Kings. Despite his shooting woes, Simmons remains one of the best two-way players in the league. He would give the Kings a reliable scorer, a great playmaker, rebounder, and lockdown defender.

This season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN. Simmons may not be enough to turn them into a legitimate title contender, but he could give the Kings a better chance of ending their playoff drought next year.

Why The Sixers Would Make The Trade

Buddy Hield running the Kings' offense
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

The proposed trade deal wouldn't only be beneficial for the Kings, but also for the Sixers. By dumping Simmons and his lucrative contract to Sacramento, the Sixers would be acquiring an elite three-point shooter in Hield, a young and promising big man with huge offensive upside in Bagley III, and a lottery pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA draft.

Hield could immediately join Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry in the starting lineup, while Bagley III and the No. 9 pick could be used as trade chips in a separate trade to acquire another quality player on the market.

