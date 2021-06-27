NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Kings For Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III & No. 9 Pick

Philadephia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the players who are highly expected to be traded in the 2021 offseason. After taking most of the blame for their second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons and the Sixers are heading into an inevitable divorce this summer.

Despite his disappointing performance in the postseason, several teams are still expected to express a strong interest in adding the former No.1 overall pick to their roster this summer.