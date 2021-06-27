Trending Stories
Pacers Could Acquire CJ McCollum For Malcolm Brogdon & TJ Warren In Proposed Deal

CJ McCollum running the Trail Blazers' offense
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The 2020-21 NBA season isn't yet over, but rumors have already started to swirl around CJ McCollum and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. After suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, there are growing speculations around the league the Trail Blazers would finally break their explosive backcourt duo of McCollum and Damian Lillard this summer.

With Lillard currently considered as the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers are more likely to use McCollum as a trade chip to improve their roster in the 2021 offseason.

Potential Trade Destination For CJ McCollum - Indiana Pacers

CJ McCollum taking a crucial shot
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring McCollum this summer is the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas that would help lottery teams return to the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

For the Pacers, it's the hypothetical deal that would send McCollum to Indiana in exchange for a trade package that includes TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon. If the deal pushes through, Buckley believes that it would help the Pacers and the Trail Blazers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Why The Trail Blazers Would Make The Trade

Malcolm Brogdon carrying the ball for the Pacers
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

The departure of McCollum would deeply hurt lots of Trail Blazers' fans but after being stuck in mediocrity for years, it would make sense for them to explore major changes on their roster. Buckley believes that the proposed deal with the Pacers would help the Trail Blazers turn McCollum into "potentially better fitting parts" around Lillard.

"Malcolm Brogdon (6'5") offers more size and defensive resistance with a similarly fiery three ball, and T.J. Warren would be a welcome addition to Portland's perennially underwhelming forward rotation," Buckley wrote.

CJ McCollum Gives Pacers Offensive Boost

CJ McCollum taking a short from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

McCollum would be an incredible addition to the Pacers. His potential arrival in Indiana would help them improve their offensive efficiency that ranks No. 14 in the league, scoring 109.9 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

McCollum would give the Pacers a very reliable scoring option, as well as a decent playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he averaged 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Trade To Pacers Could Benefit CJ McCollum

Though he hasn't shown any sign that he's no longer happy in Portland, being traded to the Pacers may end up being beneficial for McCollum. Moving out of the shadow of Lillard to join a team that could give him more ball touches and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor would help him unlock his hidden potential and speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Helping the Pacers end their title drought would put McCollum on the same conversation as other legendary shooting guards in the NBA.

