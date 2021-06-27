Pacers Could Acquire CJ McCollum For Malcolm Brogdon & TJ Warren In Proposed Deal

The 2020-21 NBA season isn't yet over, but rumors have already started to swirl around CJ McCollum and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. After suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, there are growing speculations around the league the Trail Blazers would finally break their explosive backcourt duo of McCollum and Damian Lillard this summer.

With Lillard currently considered as the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers are more likely to use McCollum as a trade chip to improve their roster in the 2021 offseason.