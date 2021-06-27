Trending Stories
Olivia Culpo Rocks Swimsuit With Heels Doubling As 'Flippers'

Olivia Culpo close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Culpo and her unique sense of humor are back. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated bombshell was back on Instagram over the weekend, posting for her 4.9 million followers and in a swimwear look that came both high-end and with an apt caption. Olivia had gone goddess-like on an ocean-fronting wooden deck as she modeled a super cut-out bathing suit, taking to her caption to refer to her square-toed nude heels, ones she kidded could work as "flippers." Check it out below.

A Little Wit

Olivia Culpo holding her dog
OliviaCulpo/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Olivia, making 2021 headlines for joking she felt like a "marshmallow" while in a huge pouffy white minidress, had stuck to both the color and the wit. The Rhode Island native, reclining on a wooden chair amid clear blue waters behind her, was flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in a long-sleeved, strung, and open stomach swimsuit, one that came incredibly high-waisted and with the Fendi face showing off her hips.

Olivia also wore mesh tan sandals with snaking straps - here's where the caption came in.

See The Photos Below

Tagging luxury designer Bottega Veneta and clothing label FORWARD, the Model Squad star told fans: "Think these heels can double as some flippers??"

Over 150,000 likes were left in 19 hours, with a celebrity response also coming in. Uncommon James jewelry founder and Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari tops replied with her "Holy hotness," with gymnast Nastia Liukin also leaving a like. "You are WALKING ART honey," one reply read. Swipe below for the full gallery - scroll for more photos.

But Make It Business

Olivia Culpo by a car with a suitcase
OliviaCulpo/Instagram

Olivia, once a headline-maker for modeling other peoples' designs, is now enjoying a bite out of the entrepreneur apple, this as she continues to run her 2020-launched brands: More Than A Mask, which donates a portion of proceeds to Feeding America, joins the star's CULPOS x INC clothing line, one jointly managed by Olivia and sisters Aurora and Sophia.

"It was really important for us to create fashionable loungewear that people could wear to be cozy at home," Culpo told Shape. More photos below.

Scroll For The 'Baecation'

The Revolve influencer, who also runs a family restaurant in her native Rhode Island, added:

"We were designing this in the middle of COVID, so there was a lot that went into this in terms of what could be most comfortable for people given our new norm, which is a lot of Zooms and a lot of being at home."

Olivia remains a talking point for her romance with NFL player boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, having enjoyed a double "baecation" date with him, her sister Sophia, and her boyfriend Braxton Berrios recently.

