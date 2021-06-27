Proposed Bulls-Thunder Trade Would Send Kemba Walker To Chicago For White, Satoransky & Aminu

The Chicago Bulls are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the market in the 2021 offseason. Despite the successful acquisition of Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline, the Bulls were still unable to end their playoff drought in the 2020-21 NBA season where they finished as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

If they are serious about reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title next year, the Bulls should strongly consider adding quality players that would help Vucevic and Zach LaVine carry the team.