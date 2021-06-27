Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini Sunbathe During Hawaii Escape

Basketball

Bradley Beal To Warriors, James Wiseman To Hornets In Proposed Three-Way Trade Involving Wizards

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Reveals 'Long Torso' Problem In Bodysuit

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Big Pool Splash In $12 Million Home

Basketball

OKC Thunder Could Trade Kemba Walker To Mavericks For Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell & Two Pick Swaps, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Warriors Could Trade Kelly Oubre Jr. & No. 14 Pick For Myles Turner, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Myles Turner reaction after getting away with a foul
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors would be heading into the 2021 offseason with the goal of making major upgrades on their roster. The Warriors may be expected to have their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2021-22 NBA season, but they obviously still need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

Though they are currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to acquire quality players on the trade market this summer.

Potential Trade Target In 2021 Offseason - Myles Turner

Myles Turner blocks Jayson Tatum
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of the most realistic trade targets for the Warriors this summer is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers may not be actively trading Turner right now, but they are highly likely to explore the possibility of moving him if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

Turner may have somehow shown better chemistry with Domantas Sabonis this season, but rumors continue to swirl around his future in Indiana. Instead of keeping their twin towers, most people believe that the Pacers are better off trading Turner for assets that would help them build a more competitive around Sabonis.

What The Warriors Could Offer For Myles Turner

Kelly Oubre Jr. passing the ball
Gettyimages | Harry How

In his article, Buckley came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire Turner from the Pacers this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Kelly Oubre Jr. and the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.

Before they could push through with the trade, the Warriors would first need to convince Oubre Jr. to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Indiana.

Warriors Get A Win-Now Center

Myles Turner leading the Pacers' offense
Gettyimages | Pool

Trading for Turner would make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about helping Curry, Thompson, and Green contend for the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. While waiting for James Wiseman to develop into an All-Star, Turner would give the Warriors a win-now center who could help them score, rebound, protect the rim, and space the floor.

This season, the 25-year-old big man averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to knock down three-pointers and play unselfish basketball, he wouldn't have a hard time familiarizing himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

If the trade becomes a reality, it would also be beneficial for the Pacers. As Buckley noted, the suggested deal would help them address the logjam in their frontcourt and give them a more balanced roster next season.

"As for the Pacers, the exchange would grant them better roster balance by clearing the frontcourt and adding another wing defender to the mix with Kelly Oubre Jr. Throw in the 14th pick—which would give Indy back-to-back picks to close out the lottery—and the Pacers would have avenues to more prospects or trade chips to cash in at a later date."

Latest Headlines

Savannah Chrisley Reveals 'Long Torso' Problem In Bodysuit

June 26, 2021

Kristen Bell Gives Off 'Pretty Woman' Vibes In Textured Swimsuit

June 26, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Painful 'Long Torso' Problem

June 26, 2021

Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini Sunbathe During Hawaii Escape

June 26, 2021

Hornets Could Trade PJ Washington & No. 11 Pick For Christian Wood, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

June 26, 2021

Bill Maher Slams Liberals For Ignoring China's Abuses

June 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.