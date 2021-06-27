Warriors Could Trade Kelly Oubre Jr. & No. 14 Pick For Myles Turner, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

The Golden State Warriors would be heading into the 2021 offseason with the goal of making major upgrades on their roster. The Warriors may be expected to have their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2021-22 NBA season, but they obviously still need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

Though they are currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to acquire quality players on the trade market this summer.