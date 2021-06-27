Olympian Shawn Johnson's Daughter Is Already Showing Off Her Gymnastics Skills

Trending Stories
Treva Bowdoin

Shawn Johnson might have her gymnastics glory days on the brain as the Tokyo Summer Olympics approaches. The 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to reveal that she's passing some of her skills on to her adorable daughter, and little Drew already looks like a natural. Even better, she has a winning smile that shows just how much she genuinely loves her tumbling.

The 1-year-old still has a lot to learn, but you can watch her prove that she has a pretty solid work ethic in the video below.

Mom Helps Drew Create Instagram Gold

In honor of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, Shawn shared a video of Drew demonstrating one of her favorite tumbling moves: the classic somersault. Shawn stood on the side of a bed and held her daughter up. She then pushed Drew's head down to help her get started.

Drew had a big grin on her face after successfully completing the skill, and her mother gave her a congratulatory cheer. Drew's proud daddy, former professional football player Andrew East, was behind the camera, and he could be heard rewarding her efforts with a "Wow."

Drew Just Keeps On Going

Shawn Johnson holds up bouquet and gold medal
Gettyimages | Cameron Spencer

Drew didn't stop after one somersault. Instead, she attempted the move on her own twice. After she got a little too close to the side of the bed, mom stepped in to give her a hand for her final flip.

She might not be performing history-making moves like Simone Biles, but Drew is already winning plenty of fans. One Instagrammer suggested that her series of somersaults should be named after her, much like the four moves that bear Simone's surname.

"Future Olympian like her Mama 🥇," read one response to Shawn's post.

Shawn Tries On Her Old Leotard

Shawn is currently pregnant with her second child, but she didn't let her baby bump stop her from slipping on her old gymnastics leotard. She shared a photo proving that it's stretchy enough to accommodate her growing belly, but wrote that she finds it "weird" and "slightly creepy" to put it on while pregnant.

As reported by People, Shawn's due date is sometime this summer, and she's having a boy this time. She revealed her pregnancy to Andrew by showing him her positive pregnancy test, and his response was to tell her that he "freakin' knew" that she was expecting.

Will Drew Take Gymnastics Classes?

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Andrew said that he and Shawn have been discussing the possibility of Drew following in her mom's footsteps.

"Drew's incredibly active. She does not want to sit still. She's not a cuddler; she's always doing something," he said.

Because she is so energetic, Andrew said that he and Shawn are "toying with the idea of getting her enrolled in a gymnastics class just to have her burn some energy." He also predicted that "she'll be good at it." Based on Shawn's video, she's already well on her way to being a pro.

