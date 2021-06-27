Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks 'Tinkerbell' Dress Impressing Simone Biles

Scroll for the photo. Liukin, who retired aged just 22 nearly a decade ago, maintains a strong bond with the biggest face in 2021 gymnastics - 24-year-old Biles follows her Instagram.

Snapped on a rotating stool and in the stadium, Nastia sent out a little smile, giant headphones, and blonde bun hair as she wore a one-shouldered Alice and Olivia dress, plus blue pointed-toe stilettos from shoe designer Christian Louboutin. "@simonebiles just told me I look like tinkerbell in this outfit," Nastia began.