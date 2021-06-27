Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks 'Tinkerbell' Dress Impressing Simone Biles

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin impressed superstar Simone Biles with her "Tinkerbell" look. The 31-year-old former athlete and 2008 all-around champion was all dolled-up and smiles for her 1 million Instagram followers on Saturday, posting from the 2021 Olympic Trials and showing that retiring back in 2012 hasn't affected her ability to make a headline. Nastia stunned fans in a one-shouldered and baby blue dress with matching shoes, and it was girly vibes galore as the Russian-born star peeped the outfit dubbed a "Tinkerbell" one by Biles. Check it out below.