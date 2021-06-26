Savannah Chrisley Reveals 'Long Torso' Problem In Bodysuit

Savannah Chrisley today confirmed a downside to her super-slender and largely-envied figure. The 23-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder took to her Instagram stories for a little real talk on Saturday, addressing her 2.2 million followers from her vehicle and revealing a "long torso" problem she claims actually "hurts." Included were stories of the blonde's snappy weekend outfit as she headed out for a meal, but the Chrisley Knows Best face was showing that perfect proportions aren't always ideal. Check it out below.