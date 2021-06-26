Savannah Chrisley Reveals 'Long Torso' Problem In Bodysuit

Scroll for photos. Savannah, who has addressed her figure in more-serious moments and made headlines for revealing a 30-pound weight gain as a result of her endometriosis condition, initially filmed herself in a boomerang selfie, all dolled up in tight jeans and a skin-tight pink bodysuit with dramatic puff sleeves.

The daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley, who swung the camera to take in her workout body and sensational blonde crop, then re-appeared in her car, saying: "Ya'll...torso problems." BFF Chadd Bryant was then heard talking about a "bodysuit" and something that "tore up."