During a 2013 interview, Extra host Mario Lopez told Britney that he was "jealous" that she had two boys.

"I want a girl," she said.

At the time, Britney was preparing for her Las Vegas residency. She spoke to Extra again a few months later, shortly before the show's launch. She mentioned her desire to have more kids again.

"I might, who knows… I may have two more kids and get married… I'd like to have more kids," she said.

The singer was dating lawyer David Lucado when the interview took place. Their relationship lasted a little over a year, according to Us Weekly.