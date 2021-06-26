Trending Stories
Basketball

Bradley Beal To Warriors, James Wiseman To Hornets In Proposed Three-Way Trade Involving Wizards

Basketball

OKC Thunder Could Trade Kemba Walker To Mavericks For Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell & Two Pick Swaps, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Big Pool Splash In $12 Million Home

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Explores 'Crazy' Garage Workout In Muscly Tank

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Rocks 'Soft As Silk' Ensemble While Posing In Her Enviable Closet

Basketball

Proposed Knicks-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To New York For Robinson, Knox, Toppin & Three 1st-Round Picks

Hornets Could Trade PJ Washington & No. 11 Pick For Christian Wood, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Christian Wood screams after a successful play
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is expected to be one of the most intriguing names on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though he's currently viewed as a centerpiece in Houston, there's a growing belief around that the league that the Rockets may consider trading Wood this summer.

After finishing the 2020-21 NBA season with one of the worst records in the Western Conference, the Rockets got the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. If they are planning to use that pick to draft Evan Mobley, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes that the Rockets are better off trading Wood while his value is at its peak.

Christian Wood To Charlotte Hornets

Christian Wood taking a shot from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Once he becomes available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding Wood to their roster in the 2021 offseason. One of his potential suitors on the trade market is the Charlotte Hornets. With Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller set to become unrestricted free agents after the season, the Hornets are expected to be aggressive in finding a new starting center this summer.

Wood would be an ideal trade target for the Hornets. Aside from his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, he also perfectly fits the timeline of the Hornets' core of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, and Malik Beasley.

Proposed Trade To Acquire Christian Wood

PJ Washington taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

As of now, the Rockets aren't actively trading Wood. However, they are highly likely to explore the possibility of moving if they are presented with an offer that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans. According to Favale, the Hornets could acquire Wood from the Rockets by sending them a trade package that includes PJ Washington and the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

"P.J. Washington is very much plug-and-play on offense, and he showed the capacity to take on heavy reps this season as a small-ball 5. Houston could play him both with and independent of Mobley. Getting the No. 11 pick as well is huge. It's also potentially superfluous."

Christian Wood's On-Court Impact On Hornets

Swapping Washington for Wood would make a lot of sense for the Hornets, especially if they are serious about ending their playoff drought in the 2021-22 NBA season. Compared to Washington, Wood has more experience and he has proven this season that he's capable of matching up against dominant big men in the league.

His potential arrival in Charlotte is expected to significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, rim protector, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Does The Proposed Trade Make Sense For Christian Wood?

Wood would definitely love the idea of leaving the Rockets for the Hornets. Wood didn't sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Rockets to be part of a rebuilding team but to win an NBA title alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

With both star guards gone, staying with the Rockets no longer makes any sense for Wood. Though they aren't a legitimate title contender right now, joining a team with title aspirations like the Hornets would be better for Wood than wasting the years of his prime in Space City.

Latest Headlines

Bill Maher Slams Liberals For Ignoring China's Abuses

June 26, 2021

Brandi Passante Says Foo Fighters Member Stole Her Food

June 26, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Explores 'Crazy' Garage Workout In Muscly Tank

June 25, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Thrills Fans With Amazing Swimsuit Transformation

June 25, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Finds Peace Upside-Down With Flexible Yoga

June 25, 2021

Joe Rogan Says Joe Biden Is 'Out Of His Mind'

June 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.