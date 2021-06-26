Hornets Could Trade PJ Washington & No. 11 Pick For Christian Wood, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is expected to be one of the most intriguing names on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though he's currently viewed as a centerpiece in Houston, there's a growing belief around that the league that the Rockets may consider trading Wood this summer.

After finishing the 2020-21 NBA season with one of the worst records in the Western Conference, the Rockets got the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. If they are planning to use that pick to draft Evan Mobley, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes that the Rockets are better off trading Wood while his value is at its peak.