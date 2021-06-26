Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini Sunbathe During Hawaii Escape

Britney Spears is looking stunning - and, notably, happy - as she sunbathes in Hawaii after escaping her recent court dramas and taking a vacation. The 39-year-old pop princess has been photographed soaking up the sun with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, this as she continues to front media outlets for a blistering attack on dad Jamie Spears as she spoke in court last week. Spears, who called her 2008-commenced conservatorship "abusive," broke her silence after 13 years. Now, she's enjoying herself. See it below.