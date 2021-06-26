Trending Stories
Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini Sunbathe During Hawaii Escape

Britney Spears smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is looking stunning - and, notably, happy - as she sunbathes in Hawaii after escaping her recent court dramas and taking a vacation. The 39-year-old pop princess has been photographed soaking up the sun with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, this as she continues to front media outlets for a blistering attack on dad Jamie Spears as she spoke in court last week. Spears, who called her 2008-commenced conservatorship "abusive," broke her silence after 13 years. Now, she's enjoying herself. See it below.

Jetting Off Amid Ugly Court Battle

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari selfie
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Britney is still front-page news for a 24-minute speech to a Los Angeles court judge, one seeing her say her team is preventing her from getting married or having a baby: "I truly believe that this conservatorship is abusive," the Grammy winner stated.

Shortly after her court appearance, the "Toxic" singer shared goofy private jet selfies as she and Asghari flew out to Hawaii. Since then, the paparazzi has snapped the blonde bombshell bronzing herself poolside and going fun in a pink bikini.

Scroll For The Photos!

Photos showed Britney and Sam both on towel-laid loungers and in a public setting of greenery and stacked stone. Spears, showing off her super-toned and yoga-honed body, wore a leopard-print-piped bikini in pink, one she's already showcased for her 30.5 million Instagram followers, also going practical as she shaded her face in a big straw hat.

Sam, who is a personal trainer and comes ripped, was shirtless and in shorts. Both were seen smiling, with images also showing them crossing a lawn. See more photos below.

See More Photos Below

Britney Spears in leopard catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

The lawn shots, meanwhile, showed the mom of two in ripped denim shorts and a loose white tee, also carrying her phone as she wore Birkenstock sandals.

Headlines have been anything but light-hearted of late for Spears, though. Addressing the judge in her appeal, she said: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

"I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have (an) IUD inside of (me) right now, so I don't get pregnant." Scroll for more photos.

Feels 'Ganged Up On'

Referring to the 13 years seeing 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears control his daughter's finances and many other aspects of her life, Britney added:

"I have an IUD (intrauterine device) inside me to prevent me from having a baby. I want to go to a doctor and take it out so I can have a baby but they (the conservatorship) told me no."

"I feel ganged up on and bullied and alone," Britney continued, later taking to Instagram to apologize for having lied as she repeatedly reassured fans she was happy.

