Kaley Cuoco Explores 'Crazy' Garage Workout In Muscly Tank

Kaley Cuoco's garage workout was anything but ordinary today. The 35-year-old sitcom star, who has been making headlines for her home-fashioned pandemic sweat sessions, was back at it on Thursday, posting for her 6.7 million Instagram followers and using a "crazy" contraption. Kaley, who went for a cardio run with 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco out on L.A. streets, opted for slow strength work once back home, and it was giant poles and foot boards as The Big Bang Theory star had fun with her new gear. Check it out below.