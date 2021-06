According to Passante, she and some friends just happened to be hanging out at the Rainbow Bar when Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan was there celebrating his birthday. She revealed that Taylor Hawkins was also at the bar that night, and he ate all of her mozzarella sticks.

Passante said that she was "pissed" with the musician, but he seemingly didn't pick up on her annoyance.

"He was like, 'So what are you doing later?'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Uh, are you buying me more mozzarella sticks?'"