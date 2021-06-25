Elizabeth Hurley Thrills Fans With Amazing Swimsuit Transformation

Elizabeth Hurley has just shared a very rare insight into the "before" and "after" of her famous swimsuit shoots. The 56-year-old model and actress today updated for her 2.1 million Instagram followers with two photos, one showing what goes into making her look so good in photoshoots, with the other delivering the finished product. On Thursday, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder shouted out her 2005-founded brand, but for fans, it was the girl in front of the camera doing it for them. Check it out below.