Alexandra Daddario Finds Peace Upside-Down With Flexible Yoga

Alexandra Daddario close up
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario today clocked over 1.1 million views in just four hours with her floor-set and flexible yoga session, one the 34-year-old actress announced was part of her "finding peace and attempting stillness." On Thursday, the blue-eyed beauty updated for her 19.9 million Instagram followers with another of her famous yoga moves, this time shot close up and delivering a perfect bridge, but also taking time for stillness. Lying on a wooden floor and amid panels on wheels, Alexandra stunned fans - as usual. See it below. 

Not Her First Yoga Session

Alexandra Daddario doing yoga
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Alexandra, whose pandemic has brought plenty of yoga including her 2020 cabin-set one, had posted with no advertised location. The Baywatch star was makeup-free and lying on her back, using a thin black yoga mat for support and matching it via a black tee rolled up to show off her slender midriff - coordinating dark pants eventually manifested as the Clinique face raised her legs.

Alexandra kicked off with closed eyes and some deep breathing, eventually putting her hands to her head before the big bridge.

Scroll For The Video

Getting comfy as she raised both legs up, but kept them folded, Daddario then arched her back into a bridge with her hands supporting her, showing off her flexibility and seemingly at-ease with a move she's delivered before. 

"Yoga queen," a fan quickly replied. "Inner peace, calm mind," another added.

The True Detective star, who has been traveling during COVID with a new project seeing her on Hawaii shores (with an N-95 mask), has also been opening up on the importance of routine in self-care. See the reveal after the video.

Opening Up On Pandemic Self-Care

Alexandra Daddario glasses selfie
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

Speaking to Variety last year, Alexandra revealed: ”Keeping up with routine is important,” adding: "You lose so much of it [in quarantine], in addition to the added stress, fear and general news cycle."

Back in April of this year, Daddario had joked about "multi-tasking" while both lunging and lifting weights in the gym, this as she scrolled her phone. 2020, meanwhile, brought the star humorously questioning wearing "pants" during the pandemic as she asked the question on everyone's lips. Scroll for it.

Asking Why She Owns Pants

For Daddario, the likes came in fast as she posted from a beach and masked, telling fans:

"Night shoot day off all dressed up; put on hat, color coordinated mask to outfit. Still haven’t worn shoes in weeks unless required for work. I don’t know why I own pants anymore. Or jewelry."

"I actually saw a pair of jeans in my luggage and wasn’t sure what they were. Decided to put them on, and honestly, why did we ever wear those things in the first place?" she added.

