Alexandra Daddario Finds Peace Upside-Down With Flexible Yoga

Alexandra Daddario today clocked over 1.1 million views in just four hours with her floor-set and flexible yoga session, one the 34-year-old actress announced was part of her "finding peace and attempting stillness." On Thursday, the blue-eyed beauty updated for her 19.9 million Instagram followers with another of her famous yoga moves, this time shot close up and delivering a perfect bridge, but also taking time for stillness. Lying on a wooden floor and amid panels on wheels, Alexandra stunned fans - as usual. See it below.