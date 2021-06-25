Donald Trump Says Melania 'Is Low-Key, But Not actually Low-key, But She's Low-Key'

Former President Donald Trump discussed in an interview on Friday former first lady Melania Trump's reluctance to appear in public since leaving the White House.
Speaking with Newsmax, Trump said that Melania is "very confident" and clamed that the American people "love her."
"It's very funny. She's a very confident person," the former commander-in-chief said of his wife.
"She was very successful as a model. She was very, very successful. And she is low-key, but not actually low-key, but she's low-key and the people love her."