Donald Trump Says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Helped Democrats Rig Election 'With Lockboxes'

In an interview that was broadcast on Friday, former President Donald Trump made a shocking accusation against Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Facebook.

Trump claimed that Zuckerberg helped the Democratic Party rig the 2020 presidential election for now-President Joe Biden using "lockboxes."

Trump also argued for reducing the power of Silicon Valley giants, though he did nothing to curb their influence when he was in the White House.

Despite Trump and other Republicans' claims, there is no evidence that the 2020 elections were rife with widespread voter fraud.