Kaley recalled how she would awkwardly position her body as soon as she and Michiel finished filming an intimate scene so that she was no longer making physical contact with him.

"When they called 'cut,' I’d be hovering over him like I was on a toilet. I’m like, “I’m not touching anything, I’m not looking at anything,'" she said.

Michiel gave her some notes about her behavior.

"I didn’t know what to do. He was like, 'You’re acting so weird, you’re making this way weirder than it needs to be.' But I was totally out of my element," Kaley said.