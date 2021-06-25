Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren showed her support for the "Free Britney" movement by dressing up like Britney Spears. The Fox nation host suggested that Britney's plea to be freed from her conservatorship could be what unites a divided America, but soon afterward, Tomi resumed criticizing the president and those she disagrees with. She even mentioned Britney in a series of political tweets, including one attacking President Joe Biden and another denigrating Americans who are collecting unemployment.
Check out Tomi channeling Britney below.