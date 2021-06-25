In most of her social media posts, Tomi attacks the left or voices support for the right, but she refrained from either this time around.

"A cause we can ALL agree on? Time to FREE BRITNEY!" she wrote.

Her post came after Britney spoke out against her conservatorship in court. Among the revelations that shocked fans were a requirement that the singer keep her IUD implanted, even though she has expressed a desire to have a baby. She also said that she is not allowed to get married, and her lack of autonomy has left her feeling "depressed."