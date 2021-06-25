Mike Pence Says He Was 'Proud' To Certify Joe Biden's Election Win

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared to distance himself from former President Donald Trump on Thursday evening, saying that he was "proud" to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Pence was a loyal ally of Trump's for years. On January 6 this year, when the United States Congress was scheduled to certify electoral votes in the 2020 race, Trump put pressure on the former vice president, urging him to send the votes back to states.

Pence had no authority to overturn the election, but Capitol rioters did not see it that way, chanting "Hang Mike Pence" as they stormed the building.