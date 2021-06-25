Donald Trump Reportedly 'Enjoyed Tormenting' Rudy Giuliani, Would Call Him 'Weak' & 'Pathetic'

Former President Donald Trump "enjoyed tormenting" and mocking his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and often insulted him as "weak" and "pathetic," according Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.

Authored by senior Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender, the 432-page book -- which is out on July 13 -- claims that Trump often bullied Giuliani, who craved the former president's attention so much that he didn't even mind being humiliated.

The Daily Mail published an excerpt of the book on Thursday.