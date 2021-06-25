Miley Cyrus Powders Her Nose In Feathers For PRIDE

Scroll for the photos. Cyrus, whose 2014-founded Happy Hippie Foundation has been supporting LGBTQ rights since its launch, is now launching herself into PRIDE support. The "Prisoner" hit-maker will be streaming on Peacock on June 25th as the Miley Pride Special spreads love, with last night seeing the blonde spread promo.

The photos, backstage ones, opened with Cyrus cheekily powdering her nose with a makeup brush amid a fancy dressing room with bulb mirrors and while in a silky and super-mini pink feather dress.