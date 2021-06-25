Trending Stories
Basketball

OKC Thunder Could Trade Kemba Walker To Mavericks For Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell & Two Pick Swaps, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Basketball

Proposed Knicks-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To New York For Robinson, Knox, Toppin & Three 1st-Round Picks

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Rocks 'Soft As Silk' Ensemble While Posing In Her Enviable Closet

Basketball

Rich Paul, Sixers Discuss Ben Simmon's Future & Potential Trades

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Big Pool Splash In $12 Million Home

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Twists Herself With A Powerful Poolside Message

Miley Cyrus Powders Her Nose In Feathers For PRIDE

Miley Cyrus smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is quite literally powdering her nose while in a pink feather minidress as she gears up to headline a PRIDE celebration concert tomorrow. The 28-year-old superstar singer, already making headlines this month for rocking a rainbow bikini for PRIDE support, was back on Instagram last night as she posted build-up photos on an account now intro'd by #MileyPrideSpecial. Miley's 135 million followers, who have been getting her dolled up via her new Gucci fragrance campaign, saw plenty of glam, plus the usual fun. Check it out below.

Miley Pride

Miley Cyrus in a HH tee
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Cyrus, whose 2014-founded Happy Hippie Foundation has been supporting LGBTQ rights since its launch, is now launching herself into PRIDE support. The "Prisoner" hit-maker will be streaming on Peacock on June 25th as the Miley Pride Special spreads love, with last night seeing the blonde spread promo.

The photos, backstage ones, opened with Cyrus cheekily powdering her nose with a makeup brush amid a fancy dressing room with bulb mirrors and while in a silky and super-mini pink feather dress.

See The Photos Below

The former Hannah Montana star, smiling as she planted the brush on her nose and showing off her famous arm tattoos, was backed by yet more statement feathers as another dress hung behind her. She then offered a gallery of stage shots, plus one more of her puckering up to apply lipstick.

"They say a picture says a thousand words. But these just say one - YASSSSSSS!" the singer wrote, adding a rainbow, crown, and heart emoji. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Scroll For More Snaps

Miley Cyrus hangs with her dogs
MileyCyrus/Instagram

A #MileyPrideSpecial was also used as Miley encouraged fans to make Peacock their Friday viewing this week. Saying she thinks it feels "like a peaceful protest" while sharing backstage performance footage, Cyrus told her fans:

"There are laws endangering the lgbtq+ community all around the country and even here in my home state - We can’t stop and we won’t stop doing everything in our power to create the changes we want to see not just here but AROUND THE WORLD! You’ve gotta start somewhere." More after the video.

Expect Gucci

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, which will include guest performances from country singer Maren Morris and Orville Peck, is also set to be quite the fashion extravaganza. The singer, now fronting luxury designer Gucci, has already peeped her Gucci-designed lace bodice, announcing:

“I’m gonna keep fighting for us, for our community that we treasure and hold so dear—and while I do it, Imma be in Gucci."

Six days ago, Miley confirmed she is fronting Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.

Latest Headlines

OKC Thunder Could Trade Kemba Walker To Mavericks For Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell & Two Pick Swaps, Per 'Bleacher Report'

June 25, 2021

Rich Paul, Sixers Discuss Ben Simmon's Future & Potential Trades

June 25, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1017 Spoilers: Former CP9 Member Who's Who Talks About Luffy's Devil Fruit, Queen Linked To Germa 66

June 25, 2021

Carrie Underwood Twists Herself With A Powerful Poolside Message

June 24, 2021

Salma Hayek Shows Massive Tacos Appetite In Little Black Dress

June 24, 2021

Donald Trump Was At Death's Door During Coronavirus Bout, Report Says

June 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.