Miley Cyrus Powders Her Nose In Feathers For PRIDE

Miley Cyrus is quite literally powdering her nose while in a pink feather minidress as she gears up to headline a PRIDE celebration concert tomorrow. The 28-year-old superstar singer, already making headlines this month for rocking a rainbow bikini for PRIDE support, was back on Instagram last night as she posted build-up photos on an account now intro'd by #MileyPrideSpecial. Miley's 135 million followers, who have been getting her dolled up via her new Gucci fragrance campaign, saw plenty of glam, plus the usual fun. Check it out below.