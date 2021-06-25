Rich Paul, Sixers Discuss Ben Simmon's Future & Potential Trades

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but rumors have already started to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. With his dismal performance on the offensive end of the floor, Simmons took most of the blame for the Sixers' inability to advance in the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

After being publicly criticized by some members of his team, most people believe that Simmons and the Sixers are heading into an inevitable divorce in the 2021 offseason.