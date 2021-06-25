'One Piece' Chapter 1017 Spoilers: Former CP9 Member Who's Who Talks About Luffy's Devil Fruit, Queen Linked To Germa 66

One Piece Chapter 1017 is yet to be officially released but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga would be featuring several interesting scenes, including the fights involving Beast Pirates headliner Who's Who, former Warlord Jinbe, Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji, and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague. It would also feature Tama giving orders to the Gifters and reveal the side effects of the new Rumble Ball to Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper.