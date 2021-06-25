'One Piece' Chapter 1017 Spoilers: Former CP9 Member Who's Who Talks About Luffy's Devil Fruit, Queen Linked To Germa 66

One Piece Chapter 1012 would feature Tama heading into the Live Floor to give orders to the Gifters. Controlling the Gifters who ate Tama's Kibi Dango would be vital for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, especially with their ongoing battle against the high-ranking officials of the Beast Pirates. Tama would fail in her first attempt.

She would faint after Queen shouted at her. Luckily, after a few minutes, she would regain her consciousness and muster enough courage to command the Gifters to fight for their side. While Tama is talking, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy would be shown being saved by the members of the Heart Pirates.