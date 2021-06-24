Carrie Underwood Twists Herself With A Powerful Poolside Message

Carrie Underwood is impressing fans with a powerful poolside workout, a little kettlebell action, plus a message that's been backing her best-selling CALIA by Carrie brand since its 2015 launch. The 38-year-old country singer and clothing designer today appeared in a new promo for her popular athleisurewear label, delivering another terrace sweat session and a giant eyeful of her bulging muscles, this as she modeled a stunning pastel-and-white workout look. #ChooseYou also came as part of the promo. See why it's working below.