Carrie Underwood Twists Herself With A Powerful Poolside Message

Carrie Underwood smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood is impressing fans with a powerful poolside workout, a little kettlebell action, plus a message that's been backing her best-selling CALIA by Carrie brand since its 2015 launch. The 38-year-old country singer and clothing designer today appeared in a new promo for her popular athleisurewear label, delivering another terrace sweat session and a giant eyeful of her bulging muscles, this as she modeled a stunning pastel-and-white workout look. #ChooseYou also came as part of the promo. See why it's working below. 

Power Sculpt Time

Carrie Underwood gym selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Carrie's brand was all over the photo, one showing the "Southbound" singer delivering a perfect poolside lunge while twisting her rippling upper body for a kettlebell hold.

Wearing high-waisted and beyond-chic white leggings - the Power Sculpt ones - Carrie also showcased her golden tan and steely-strong arms in a lavender-purple workout tank, dropping her move in white running sneakers and with her hair tied back. Determination was written across the American Idol winner's face. See it below.

See The Photo Below

Perfectly poised and jazzing up her girly palettes with jet-black workout gloves, the "Cry Pretty" hit-maker was tagged in the photo, but the caption opted out of mentioning her.

"Smoothing and flattering, our Power Sculpt Leggings are designed to keep you feeling confident through every way you," it read. #ChooseYou, which accompanies the brand's #FindYourPath closed the post.

Promos are nearly always a hit on CALIA when they feature Carrie. The brand was already ranking third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods in 2016. More photos after the snap.

New Swim Cover-Ups

Carrie Underwood in a yellow dress
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin

CALIA, seen in pop-up stores across the U.S. over 2020 and recently back with its own Dick's Sporting Goods section, is fresh from putting a twist on summer swim looks - white the brand remains popular with its bikinis, it was actually covering up that got promoted in a follow-up post.

The video showed shirt-like apparel worn over swimwear on mannequins: "New Swim Cover Ups," a caption read as designer Jourdan Unger shared the deets. Scroll for more photos of Carrie below.

Running An Empire

2020 marked a massive expansion for Carrie. The mom of two launched her Find Your Path diet and exercise book last March, also releasing her popular Fit52 workout app, one that was so in demand, complaints were logged as Android users were angered to find the software was Apple-only. Fit52 is now available on both Apple and Android.

Carrie continues to juggle her motherhood, career, author status, designer mogul one, and app alongside 2010-married husband Mike Fisher. He, too, now features on the app.

