Salma Hayek Shows Massive Tacos Appetite In Little Black Dress

Salma Hayek close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is gobbling tacos while in a little black dress and calling the food "the passion" that "never left" her. The 54-year-old actress, last year revealing her speciality recipe of egg-topped breakfast tacos, was today back to shouting out her Mexican homeland's famous meal, with a throwback on her Instagram causing quite the hoopla. Salma, followed by 18.2 million, updated on Thursday with an open mouth, a lap full of tacos, and one getting eaten, and the caption was the cherry on the cake. Check it out below.

Her 'Passion'

Salma Hayek snacking on a stove
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. The above one should offer a clue as to how much Hayek adores her tacos. 

The MCU actress today shared an old photo showing her seated on a blue stool and amid a worn terrace setting with battered shutters. A big 'ole open mouth was chowing down on the popular snack, with Salma seen in a short-sleeved and little black minidress as she held a taco to her mouth, also showing plenty more waiting in line to get in her belly.

See The Photo Below

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star, this week celebrating her latest release topping movie box office charts, looked straight ahead with a remarkable amount of focus - the "passion," meanwhile, was reflected in a caption. Salma told fans:

"Tacos. The passion that never left me. If only I could still eat ten of them without consequences." 

Over 440,000+ likes came in over eight hours. "Proof that you can have tacos and eat it too!" the top reply reads. See Salma's recent weight battle reveal after the photo.

Admits Battling Her Weight

Salma Hayek outdoors in a dress
SalmaHayek/Instagram

While Salma made early 2021 headlines for saying she feels her Instagram bikini snaps are "liberating," a more recent reveal has brought a confession. Salma said she often snaps herself from the shoulders up to avoid showing her body, also telling InStyle that she's been trying to lose weight for upcoming movie House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga and Al Pacino.

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it," she said. More photos below.

'I Love A Little Curve'

Salma has addressed body confidence before. “I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” she revealed as she turned 50. The star, who has also stated she doesn't have time to exercise, has, however, revealed some self-care - and it includes alcohol.

“When I’m unhappy, sometimes I become a b—–,” she admits. “Sometimes I drink a beer. It works. Sometimes I take a bath. … " Hayek also revealed a love of music and meditation.

