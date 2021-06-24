Salma Hayek Shows Massive Tacos Appetite In Little Black Dress

Scroll for the photo. The above one should offer a clue as to how much Hayek adores her tacos.

The MCU actress today shared an old photo showing her seated on a blue stool and amid a worn terrace setting with battered shutters. A big 'ole open mouth was chowing down on the popular snack, with Salma seen in a short-sleeved and little black minidress as she held a taco to her mouth, also showing plenty more waiting in line to get in her belly.