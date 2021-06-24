Salma Hayek Shows Massive Tacos Appetite In Little Black Dress

Salma Hayek is gobbling tacos while in a little black dress and calling the food "the passion" that "never left" her. The 54-year-old actress, last year revealing her speciality recipe of egg-topped breakfast tacos, was today back to shouting out her Mexican homeland's famous meal, with a throwback on her Instagram causing quite the hoopla. Salma, followed by 18.2 million, updated on Thursday with an open mouth, a lap full of tacos, and one getting eaten, and the caption was the cherry on the cake. Check it out below.