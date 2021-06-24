Larsa Pippen Rocks 'Soft As Silk' Ensemble While Posing In Her Enviable Closet

Larsa mentioned in the caption of the post that the ensemble was "soft as silk," and the fabric did appear to have a sheen to it, though it wasn't clear whether it was actually silk or simply a similar material. Regardless, the fabric draped over Larsa's figure, clinging to certain areas as it fit her like a second skin.

Her top featured a cowl neckline and incredibly thin straps that wrapped around her neck. The garment had an asymmetrical hem, with a point in the very middle extending down her stomach while small slivers of her torso were visible on either side.