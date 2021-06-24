Kourtney Kardashian Stretches Out In The Grass, Promoting A New Poosh Wellness Bundle

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian isn't afraid to leverage her sizeable Instagram audience to promote her lifestyle brand, Poosh, and that's exactly what she did in her most recent share. In the shot, she was stretched out on an expanse of lush green grass with Sarah Howard, the chief content office at Poosh and the founder and editor of Beauty Banter, by her side. Kourtney made sure to tag Sarah in the image, in case any of her 129 million Instagram followers were curious about who she was spending time with.