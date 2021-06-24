Trending Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Stretches Out In The Grass, Promoting A New Poosh Wellness Bundle

Ava Bennet

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian isn't afraid to leverage her sizeable Instagram audience to promote her lifestyle brand, Poosh, and that's exactly what she did in her most recent share. In the shot, she was stretched out on an expanse of lush green grass with Sarah Howard, the chief content office at Poosh and the founder and editor of Beauty Banter, by her side. Kourtney made sure to tag Sarah in the image, in case any of her 129 million Instagram followers were curious about who she was spending time with.

Soaking In The Sunshine

Kourtney Kardashian stretches out in the grass, twinning with a friend.
Instagram | Kourtney Kardashian

The grass was bordered by intricately planned shrubs and hedges, and the ocean was visible in the distance. A small white patio umbrella could also be spotted over one particularly large hedge, suggesting there may be a patio area nearby as well.

Despite the natural beauty of her surroundings, all eyes were on Kourtney as she stretched out in a rust-colored two-piece set that showcased her enviable physique to perfection. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek style that accentuated her flawless features, and she had on a pair of sunglasses.

Summer Vibes

She was barefoot as she laid out on her stomach, propping herself up on one elbow and flashing a radiant smile at the camera. Sarah was likewise clad in swimwear, opting for a patterned look rather than a solid color, as Kourtney did. Sarah's brunette locks were loose, and she had also kicked off her shoes and left on her sunglasses as her only visible accessory.

The sun shone down on both women, who looked beautiful as they stretched out in the grass. Kourtney also shared a second image in which the duo had switched up their positions, laying closer to one another as the sun shone down on their bronzed skin.

Wellness Queen

Kourtney paired the two snaps with a caption in which she referenced a limited edition wellness bundle that Poosh had released for the summer. She didn't mention which types of products could be found in the bundle, simply adding that there was a link in her Instagram bio that could direct any interested fans to the purchase.

Her followers absolutely loved the summery share, and the post racked up over 673,000 likes within 16 hours, including a like from Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian, who has her own entrepreneurial ventures.

Brunette Beauties

Kourtney's fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update.

"Kween Kourtney," one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

"So close to the water," another chimed in, loving the scenic location of the photos.

"THE ICONIC DUO," a third follower added.

Kourtney has been making headlines lately thanks to her highly publicized romance with musician Travis Barker. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted her growing romance by sharing a spicy PDA-filled Instagram post in which Travis was holding her aloft while she rocked a white crop top and tiny Daisy Dukes.

