The Knicks are in a strong position to add a superstar to their roster in the 2021 offseason. Aside from having enough salary cap space to chase a big name in the 2021 free agency, they also possess a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, one of the potential trade targets for the Knicks this summer is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Towns but if he expresses his desire to leave, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the market.