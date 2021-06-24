Salma Hayek Chows Down On Tacos In Throwback Share

Trending Stories
Salma Hayek rocks bold earrings and slicked-back hair.
Gettyimages | Andreas Rentz
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Salma Hayek frequently fills her Instagram page with snaps and video clips taken on the set of her various films projects or when she's being photographed for a magazine spread, to the delight of her 18.2 million followers. However, the actress is also a throwback queen who has been known to share stunning snaps from years past — and that's exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram update

In the shot she opted to share, Salma was enjoying some delectable tacos, looking like a natural beauty.

Pure Indulgence

Salma Hayek stretches out barefoot on stone steps in a white dress in a gorgeous throwback shot.
Instagram | Salma Hayek

She was perched on a pale blue stool in an area that looked to be outdoors, with a painted darker blue door frame to her left and some shuttered closures to her right. Salma's attention was solely on the plate she had balanced on her lap, however, which was lined with what looked like a thin napkin and had taco after taco piled upon it. Salma held a napkin in one hand and a taco in the other, and was in the middle of taking a big bite right when the image was captured.

Throwback Tacos

Her ensemble was simple yet stunning, and she rocked a short-sleeved dress with a v-neck neckline. The hem of her garment landed just a few inches down her thighs, showing of her bare legs as she perched on the stool. She kept the accessories fairly simple as well, adding a silver watch, a delicate necklace that was visible thanks to the v-neck neckline of her dress, and a pair of earrings. 

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail, keeping her silky tresses out of the way as she enjoyed her meal.

Natural Stunner

Salma didn't reveal where exactly the photo was taken, but she did pair the shot with a sassy caption in which she referred to tacos as "the passion that never left me" and lamented about the fact that she could no longer devour them consequence-free as she could in her younger years.

Her fans absolutely loved the throwback share, and the post racked up over 311,900 likes within just three hours of going live, including a like from fellow actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Brunette Bombshell

The post also earned over 2,600 comments from Salma's eager fans.

"Tacos are the food of the gods," one fan wrote, agreeing with Salma on her love for the Mexican staple.

"Queen," another chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

"Gorgeous and beautiful Salma," yet another follower commented.

Her latest share wasn't the first one in which Salma has showed off her appetite. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update in which she gobble dup some popcorn while strutting her stuff after the premiere of her movie, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

