Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

Malcolm Brogdon Could Be Traded To LA Lakers For Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell & No. 22 Pick In Proposed Deal

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Big Pool Splash In $12 Million Home

Basketball

Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

Basketball

Nets 'Willing To At Least Listen' To Trade Offers For Kyrie Irving In 2021 Offseason

Kelly Clarkson Shares Look Back At Her 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Appearance

Kelly Clarkson wearing collared star-print top
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Kelly Clarkson took a trip down memory lane on her talk show this week, and the break dancing queen revealed how her career got off to a magical start. 

Caroline Rhea was on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her Disney Channel series Sydney to the Max . However, after the actress cracked a joke about feeling like they were "doing a deodorant commercial" due to their socially-distanced seating, Kelly brought up Caroline's '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She specifically mentioned her brief appearance on the show.    

Kelly Shows Off Her Acting Skills

 

"I don't know if you remember this, but we met a long time ago," Kelly said to her guest. 

Caroline thought that Kelly was talking about the time she appeared on her talk show, which aired from 2002 to 2003. The former American Idol competitor confirmed that this did happen, but the meeting she was talking about took place on the set of Sabrina the Teenage Witch

"You're welcome in advance," Kelly said before airing a clip of her performance. Check it out above.

Blink & You'll Miss It

While Kelly is now known for her gift of gab and her incredible pipes, her role was a silent one. She walked behind Melissa Joan Hart's character Sabrina Spellman and appeared to give her the stink eye. She was moving pretty fast, but a freeze-frame gave viewers a better look at her facial expression. 

Her appearance occurred in the 2002 episode "The Whole Ball of Wax." In it, Sabrina's mother turns into a large ball of wax, which she is toting around at school in the clip above.

The Story Behind Kelly's Acting Debut

Kelly Clarkson singing onstage
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Before Kelly competed on American Idol or filmed From Justin to Kelly, she was just a girl trying to make a quick buck in Hollywood by pursuing work as an extra. 

"I didn't want to be an actor, my roommate did," she said. "And I just needed money." 

Happy Days star Henry Winkler directed the Sabrina episode that Kelly appeared in, so she naturally brought it up when she interviewed him on her show in 2019. He said that he remembered the job "really well." He recalled that Kelly's friend had a role in the episode, and he noticed Kelly standing beside her.

Henry Winkler Claims That He Got Kelly The Gig

The director informed Kelly why he wanted her in the episode.

"And I want to tell you that your energy was so palpable that I literally went to the producer, and I said, 'We have to use this young woman in some way,'" he said.

According to Kelly, the look on her face wasn't supposed to be one of disgust; she was actually winking at Sabrina. She also said that she "pissed off so many people that day" because she got to do the scene when she wasn't even interested in being an actor.

Latest Headlines

Scott Disick Explains Only Dating 'Much Younger' Women

June 24, 2021

Chloe Bennet Uses Stomach As Plate To 'Normalize Pop Tarts On The Beach'

June 24, 2021

Malcolm Brogdon Could Be Traded To LA Lakers For Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell & No. 22 Pick In Proposed Deal

June 24, 2021

Warriors 'Certainly Not Worried' About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry To LA Lakers

June 24, 2021

Nets 'Willing To At Least Listen' To Trade Offers For Kyrie Irving In 2021 Offseason

June 24, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Big Pool Splash In $12 Million Home

June 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.